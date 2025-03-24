Use this Language Access Plan worksheet to create your language access plan Download Template

Highlights from the Language Access Plan Worksheet

The Language Access Plan Worksheet document provides a comprehensive framework for developing and maintaining a language access plan for limited English proficient (LEP) individuals. Here are some key highlights:

Needs Assessment : The document emphasizes the importance of conducting a language access needs assessment to determine the number or proportion of LEP individuals eligible to be served and the languages they speak. It also outlines the nature and mission of the program or service, its importance to people’s lives, and the frequency of contact with LEP individuals.

Benefits of using the Language Access Plan Worksheet

Using this worksheet offers several advantages:

Compliance Documentation : Developing and maintaining a written language access plan is a simple and cost-effective way to document compliance with language access laws. This ensures that your organization is meeting legal requirements and providing appropriate language assistance to limited English proficient (LEP) individuals.

