FREE E-Book: Do It Yourself Language Access

Highlights from the Do It Yourself Language Access
The e-book provides valuable insights into improving user experience through language access. Here are some key highlights:
- Introduction to Language Access: The importance of making content accessible to everyone, especially for health services, non-profits, small businesses, and government agencies.
- What Languages Should I Translate?: Guidelines for selecting languages that will have the best impact on your target audience.
- What Should I Translate?: Identifying critical documents and online content that should be translated to ensure complete access for LEP client.
- Set up Workflow for Affordable Translation: Steps required for translation, including selecting a team, translating files, and sharing the translated documents.
- Terms to Know: Definitions of key terms related to translation and localization, such as Computer-Aided Translation (CAT), Instant Translation Module, Limited English Proficiency (LEP), Localization, Machine Translation, Post Editing, Translation, and Translation Memory.
Benefits from Do It Yourself Language Access
- Legal Compliance: It highlights the importance of converting critical documents into languages spoken in your area, which in some cases, is required by law.
- Enhanced Communication: By following the guidelines, you can remove language barriers and communicate effectively with your clients in their native language.