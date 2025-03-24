FREE E-Book: Do It Yourself Language Access

The e-book provides valuable insights into improving user experience through language access. Here are some key highlights:

  • Introduction to Language Access: The importance of making content accessible to everyone, especially for health services, non-profits, small businesses, and government agencies.
  • What Languages Should I Translate?: Guidelines for selecting languages that will have the best impact on your target audience.
  • What Should I Translate?: Identifying critical documents and online content that should be translated to ensure complete access for LEP client.
  • Set up Workflow for Affordable Translation: Steps required for translation, including selecting a team, translating files, and sharing the translated documents.
  • Terms to Know: Definitions of key terms related to translation and localization, such as Computer-Aided Translation (CAT), Instant Translation Module, Limited English Proficiency (LEP), Localization, Machine Translation, Post Editing, Translation, and Translation Memory.

Benefits from Do It Yourself Language Access

  • Improved User Experience: The e-book provides valuable insights into making your content accessible to everyone, regardless of their language. This is especially important for health services, non-profits, small businesses, and government agencies.
  • Legal Compliance: It highlights the importance of converting critical documents into languages spoken in your area, which in some cases, is required by law.
  • Effective Translation Strategy: The guide helps you figure out the steps to create quality, affordable documents in any language, ensuring complete access for your Limited English Proficient (LEP) clients.
  • Cost Management: It offers practical steps to set up a workflow for affordable translation, including selecting a team, translating files, and sharing the translated documents.
  • Enhanced Communication: By following the guidelines, you can remove language barriers and communicate effectively with your clients in their native language.

