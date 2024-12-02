Metrics to track within language access programs

What are the best things to measure to know if your language access program is a success? Let’s start with the goal: for organizations serving diverse communities like schools and healthcare organizations, success is about achieving compliance, improving outcomes, and building trust.

Tracking the right metrics is how effective programs turn these goals into reality. By measuring what matters, you can identify unmet needs, demonstrate your program’s impact, and strengthen your ability to support the individuals and families who rely on you.

In this post, we’ll explore the key metrics that drive successful language access programs—and how they help create lasting change.

Measuring language access program effectiveness in education

Schools are not just places to learn—they’re hubs that connect families and communities with a range of vital services. And for families who speak a language other than English, language access programs are a necessity to help them get the support they need to help their learners thrive. That’s why language access is vital to fostering trust, improving equity, and supporting student success.

Tracking the right metrics helps schools understand how well they’re meeting families’ needs and where they can improve, as well as helping them prove compliance with regulations that require language support. Here are some key metrics to track:

Foundational metrics

The following metrics provide a clear picture of a school’s language diversity, service usage, and family engagement. These are the building blocks for building strong, inclusive language access programs:

Number of families requiring language support : This metric helps schools determine how many families need interpretation or translation to access communications and resources.

Languages requested : Tracking the languages spoken in the community allows resources to be directed where they’re needed most.

Number of engagements : Measuring how often interpreters, translated documents, or other language services are used highlights how accessible your programs really are.

Family feedback : Surveys can help schools gather input on program effectiveness and identify areas for improvement.

Metrics related to Title I and Title III

Both Title I and Title III provide critical funding to support schools working with English learner (EL) and limited English proficiency (LEP) students. Title I focuses on creating equitable opportunities for disadvantaged students, including those facing language barriers, while Title III is designed to enhance language acquisition and academic achievement for English learners.

Together, these programs call for a commitment to improving outcomes for students and fostering meaningful family involvement. Tracking the right metrics helps schools fulfill program requirements, demonstrate accountability, and better serve their communities.

To meet Title I and Title III goals, schools can focus on:

Academic performance : Track grades, test scores, and graduation rates for English learners to evaluate the impact of language support programs.

Family engagement : Measure participation in parent-teacher conferences, workshops, and other school events to see how language services help families stay actively involved.

Follow-up engagements : Monitor how often follow-ups occur with families identified as needing additional support, making sure no one is left behind.

Translated communications: Confirm that progress reports, emergency notifications, and other key documents are available in families’ preferred languages.

By focusing on these metrics, schools can prove compliance, strengthen family connections, create inclusive educational opportunities, and show the impact of their programs with data that drives improvement.

Measuring language access program effectiveness in healthcare

Quality healthcare depends on clear understanding between patients and providers. Language access programs help patients who don’t speak English or who have limited English proficiency to understand their care, make informed decisions, and feel supported throughout their health journey.

By tracking the right language access metrics, healthcare organizations can better serve their communities, improve outcomes, and meet legal obligations under regulations like Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Key metrics to track

Metrics for language access plans in healthcare focus on addressing patient needs, evaluating the use of language services, and improving outcomes:

Patient demographics : Track how many patients require language services and the most commonly spoken languages.

Interpreter utilization : Monitor how often interpretation services—whether in-person, phone, or video—are used to support clear communication between patients and care teams.

Document translation : Record how many critical documents, such as consent forms or discharge instructions, are translated to make vital information accessible.

Response time for services : Measure how quickly interpreters are available after a request. Timely access to support shows patients they’re valued and helps prevent delays in care.

Patient feedback : Use surveys to ask if patients feel they understand their care and whether their language needs were fully met.

Care outcomes : Look at follow-up visits, treatment adherence, and improvements in health literacy for patients who use language services to assess overall impact.

By focusing on these metrics, healthcare organizations can create a system where every patient feels safe and is fully informed about their care, and where compliance with language access regulations happens effortlessly.

Measuring language access effectiveness in other industries

Schools and healthcare aren’t the only sectors that need effective language access programs. Government services, non-profit organizations, and legal organizations also rely on language support to provide equitable access, improve outcomes, and build trust with the communities they serve. In these sectors, success can be tracked in much the same way:

Customer demographics: Including the number of individuals requiring language support and the languages most frequently requested.

Service utilization: How often interpreters, translators, or bilingual staff are requested during key interactions, and how often they are provided.

Customer feedback on whether language services met their needs and where improvements are needed.

Requests for additional support: Track follow-up inquiries or unmet needs to identify gaps in service.

Service outcomes: Measure results like completed applications, resolved cases, or community engagement improvements.

Common challenges in data tracking for language access programs

Tracking data for language access programs is not without its challenges. Without the right systems in place, organizations may struggle to capture and use the data that drives meaningful change.

Some common obstacles include:

Inconsistent data collection : Different departments or teams may approach data tracking in different ways, leaving gaps or duplication that complicate the big picture.

Limited bandwidth : When staff is stretched or no one is assigned this task keeping up with tracking can feel like a heavy lift.

Linking metrics to outcomes : It’s not always easy to connect data to real-world results, like stronger family engagement or better patient outcomes.

Fragmented systems : Data often lives in separate places, making it hard to get a full understanding of how language services are being used.

Meeting compliance needs : Staying on top of legal requirements adds pressure to already busy teams.

Recognizing and addressing these challenges helps organizations build programs that are not only effective but also truly supportive of the individuals and families they serve.

Tips for more effective language access tracking:

Designate one person to own data collection and reporting.

For each goal, establish the 1-2 metrics you need to track. Tracking too much can be a problem.

Centralize your data in one system or database, which can just be one spreadsheet if you are a small organization.

If it’s all overwhelming, reach out to your service provider for help.

