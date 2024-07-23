Creating and Managing a Language Access Plan That is Compliant and Meets Your Community’s Needs

A person in distress, unable to communicate their needs because they speak a language other than English – it’s a situation that happens all too often in our communities. Language barriers can lead to misunderstandings, misdiagnoses in healthcare settings, and inadequate support.

Are you confident that your organization is fully equipped to support non-native English speakers, regardless of their level of proficiency? Without a well-structured language access plan, serving those who need language assistance can be incredibly challenging.

This guide will walk you through the steps to developing a language access plan, address common challenges, and ultimately enhance the quality of services for all community members.

What is a Language Access Plan?

A language access plan is a strategic guide for providing language assistance that will help people with limited English proficiency access essential resources and support. It details how an organization will provide language services like translation and interpretation to those who need them. By assessing community needs, defining the scope of services, and training staff, a language access plan helps your organization be more inclusive and keeps you on the right side of legal requirements around civil rights and accessibility. This approach helps everyone, regardless of language, receive the support they need, fostering better outcomes for all.

5 Steps for Creating a Language Access Plan

Language access assessment and planning involves several key steps. Let’s break down each step to help your organization provide essential services to everyone, regardless of their language requirements.

Step 1: Conduct a Needs Assessment

First, identify your organization’s languages and situational needs. To do this, you’ll need data on the most commonly spoken languages in your community. Resources like the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey or the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ data on the languages spoken in each state can help you start this assessment,​ but don’t stop there. Use surveys, community feedback, and internal data to get a clearer picture.

Identifying Touchpoints for Language Services

Next, determine the critical touchpoints where language access will be needed. This includes interactions at reception desks, during appointments, in written communications, in virtual interactions, and over the phone.

These touchpoints are key factors in determining the type of services, such as translation services and interpretation, that your organization requires. For example:

Appointments, conferences, and consultations require in-person, over-the-phone or video remote interpretation services

If you have a reception area, you’ll want to translate forms and signage

Any applications, information (terms and conditions policies, handbooks), forms (admissions, applications, consent, release, compliance, intake, HIPPA, etc.), and instructions (follow-up instructions, including treatment plans from medical providers) will need to be translated

Online materials (like your website), may need to be translated

Outreach programs, open houses, and community events will benefit from interpretation services.

Any advertising and informational materials (brochures) will require translation

Scheduling services, call centers, and hotlines all require interpretation and translation of call center scripts.

Step 2: Defining the Scope of Language Services

Using the information gathered in the previous steps, you can now identify the specific types and estimated quantities of language services needed.

For translation, this involves compiling a list of vital documents that need translation services, like consent forms and informational brochures.

For interpretation, start by determining the types of interpretation services needed, which may include in-person, on the phone (OPI), and video remote interpreting (VRI). This decision should be based on the frequency and nature of interactions at each touchpoint. For example, in healthcare situations, in-person and video remote interpreting are best for appointments because both the patient and interpreters benefit from being able to see each other and pick up on nonverbal cues. Over-the-phone interpretation is best for scheduling appointments.

Step 3: Identifying Resources and Costs

Cost is a limiting factor for many organizations, but planning ahead can help you meet everyone’ needs efficiently.

Start by determining the costs associated with providing language services and identifying potential funding sources. Bilingual employees can help in some situations, but translation and interpreting are separate skills requiring training and talent. Simply being bilingual doesn’t make someone qualified to translate or interpret.

Also, it’s important to note that relying on bilingual family members or friends to interpret in high-stakes situations is both unfair and may lead to mistakes. In medical situations, ad-hoc interpreters are significantly more likely to make errors that could impact patients when compared to professional interpreters.

Instead, partner with qualified linguists and language service providers to maintain high-quality translations and interpretations.

Depending on your language needs, it may make sense to partner with an agency versus managing freelance translators and interpreters for specific languages.

Use all of this information to write out a plan for how you will arrange interpreting and translation coverage for each language and touchpoint you identified above, as well as how to handle requests in less common languages. This plan should detail the steps to request language assistance in each circumstance so your staff always has a clear reference.

Step 4: Training Your Staff

Your language access plan won’t be as effective if your staff isn’t given the training and support to implement it successfully. Educate them on language access protocols and the importance of cultural competence. Provide training on how to work effectively with interpreters and how to use translation tools.

Knowledgeable staff create a supportive environment for non-English speakers. For instance, medical staff who are trained to identify and assist patients with language access needs can be proactive in offering that assistance, improving patient experience and outcomes. School staff who understand how to request translated documents for parents and interpreters for conferences will be better equipped to help parents take an active role in their children’s education.

Step 5: Implementing the Plan

Managing language access requires careful coordination and clear procedures, so it’s best to have one person in charge. Appoint a language access coordinator to manage and oversee your language access program and set up systems to handle language access requests efficiently. This includes creating a straightforward process for staff to request translation and interpretation services. Also, working with an LSP who offers a portal to centralize and streamline these requests can save time and headaches.

Monitoring and Evaluating the Plan

Your organization’s language needs may change over time, so you should regularly review and assess the effectiveness of your language access strategy. Gather feedback from the community and your staff to make necessary adjustments. You can send out surveys periodically and track utilization rates of language services to identify areas for improvement. Ongoing evaluation and management of the language access plan is key to maintaining relevance.

Overcoming 3 Common Challenges in Implementation

Creating and managing a language access plan comes with its fair share of challenges. Yet, overcoming these obstacles is a must to make sure everyone in your community receives the support they need.

Resource limitations (in terms of both available professionals and your budget) can be one significant hurdle. To get the most out of your budget, prioritize critical touchpoints where language services are most needed. For example, situations that can impact patients clinically should be a top priority for healthcare providers.

Language access compliance is also essential. This can be addressed with regular training for staff to make sure they understand relevant federal and state laws, continuous monitoring of your language access plan and using secure platforms to protect sensitive data like medical information.

Building trust within your community is also vital. People need to feel confident they will receive help in their preferred language. Solve for this by continually engaging with community members to better understand their needs. Transparency about the services you offer and the steps you’re taking to improve your language access services builds trust and credibility.

Moving Forward with Confidence

A well-managed language access plan is a cornerstone of quality care and community support. By following these steps, your organization can make a significant difference in the lives of those whose English is less than proficient. Remember, the goal is to create an environment where everyone feels understood, supported, and has meaningful access to services. With thoughtful planning and dedication, you can achieve this and more.

Looking for more detailed guidance and tools? Download our comprehensive ebook to help you develop your language access plan. Together, we can make sure everyone in your community receives the support they deserve.

