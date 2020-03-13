For speakers with limited English ability, it’s important to provide translated resources for COVID-19 in the native language spoken by the people you support. This virus is no joke. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The best way to combat fear is to communicate, communicate, communicate. With that said, there is still a lot of misinformation going around. So what can you do to make sure everyone in the community gets the message?

Fortunately, there are a few existing translated resources for COVID-19 out there that you can share in some of the primary languages spoken in the United States. Languages such the following:

The following are other resources that might be helpful (Most of these are from Washington State (where I live!) but it applies to anyone anywhere.

COVID-19 Educational Materials (WA State Dept of Health) With flyers on basic information about the virus.

Public Health Recommendations This link includes recommendations that will help people understand what we can do to avoid getting it.

Multilingual Resources for Schools. This link provides resources that are kid-sized to share with students and family members. It’s only in Chinese and Spanish.

If you can’t find what you need from existing material, we have a special offer that will help:

If you can’t find information in a specific language, or if you have more specifics to communicate, we can help. We’re currently offering 20% off of any COVID-19 related translation. Get a Quote

Spreading good information and banding together will help us get through this crisis. We realize how small our world is and it is up to all of us to help! This will pass, but what remains is how we acted. Simply by sharing access to translated resources that pass along scientific information about COVID-19 will make a difference to a lot of people!