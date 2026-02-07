5 Practical Ways to Include Families with Limited English Skills

One in five Americans speaks a language other than English at home. And for many families, limited English proficiency (LEP) makes it harder to access basic services like healthcare, education, housing, and government support.

That’s a huge problem—one that hurts not just the families affected, but the schools, organizations, and communities they’re a part of. When families are left out due to language barriers, participation drops, misunderstandings rise, and trust erodes.

Fortunately, making your services accessible isn’t as complicated or costly as you might think. These five steps are simple, practical, and powerful ways to help families feel included—regardless of the language they speak.

1. Translate Essential Documents

If your organization receives any federal funding, you’re legally required to provide “meaningful access” for individuals with limited English proficiency. That means translating vital materials—forms, notices, applications, instructions—into the primary languages of your community.

Start by identifying the most requested languages. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provides data on the top non-English languages in each state. From there, focus on the documents that help people access your core services. Think welcome letters, appointment instructions, intake forms, service agreements, or anything with legal, medical, or financial implications.

Even translating just a few high-impact documents can go a long way in making your services more inclusive.

2. Use Interpreters for Meetings and Key Interactions

Face-to-face or virtual meetings are where trust is built—or broken. If families can’t understand or express themselves during important conversations, they’re unlikely to come back.

Use professional interpreters for meetings that involve intake, service eligibility, student progress, medical care, or legal decisions. Most video platforms (like Zoom or Webex) support interpreter functionality, and many organizations partner with interpretation services to provide in-person, video remote (VRI), or over-the-phone interpreting (OPI).

A few best practices:

Share meeting materials with interpreters in advance

Introduce interpreters and explain their role at the start

Pause often to allow accurate interpretation

Use simple, jargon-free language

Remember: interpreters are not just translators. They help bridge cultural gaps and ensure everyone is truly understood.

3. Offer Over-the-Phone Interpretation

For organizations that rely on phone calls—whether to provide support, schedule services, or conduct check-ins—language access is critical.

A multilingual hotline or a phone interpretation service gives LEP families the option to speak with someone in their own language, without delay.

Make sure your staff knows:

How to access interpreters quickly during a call

What phrases to use when greeting callers in multiple languages

How to document and follow up on interpreted conversations

And just as important, make sure your community knows that these services are available.

4. Add Subtitles and Translations to Videos

Video is a great way to share information—but without subtitles or translation, you risk leaving families out.

Whenever you create a video—whether it’s an explainer, welcome message, tutorial, or town hall recording—add subtitles in the relevant languages. YouTube and similar platforms make it easy to upload caption tracks.

This also supports families who are Deaf or hard of hearing, and those who are still learning English. Don’t let your message get lost in translation.

5. Translate Your Website (And Do It Well)

Machine translation is better than nothing, but it’s no substitute for professional, human translation—especially for websites. A poorly translated site is frustrating and confusing. Worse, it sends the message that accuracy and access aren’t a priority.

Prioritize translating the most-visited and most important parts of your website: how to access services, who to contact, how to get help, and key policy or eligibility information. Be sure your translated pages are easy to find from the homepage. A clear, multilingual website is one of the easiest and most visible ways to show families: “You’re welcome here.”

Final Thoughts

Language access isn’t just a legal box to check. It’s a human commitment to fairness, belonging, and community.

By taking a few simple steps—like translating key materials, using interpreters, and making your digital content accessible—you send a powerful message to families with limited English skills: “We see you, we respect you, and we’re here for you.”

Let’s build services and systems that speak everyone’s language. Contact us for a free consultation!