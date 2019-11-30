We generally think of our local retail shops and artisans when we support our small business. But as a small business who provides services to clients, we benefit in the same way when you support us!

Every time you order translation, interpretation, or subscribe to our database linguistlink.net, allows us the opportunity to provide jobs for our professional contractors and linguists. It also helps us to serve families throughout our communities who may be underrepresented because they have limited English proficiency.

You may think its a small thing, but it isn’t. Every brochure, sign, website, form, etc. that has been carefully translated by a human means a lot. Every family who is able to communicate with their student’s school in their language feels supported and included. And, every patient who has access to an interpreter, either live or over the phone, benefits from increased care and wellness.

The whole thing starts with you. So, it really means a lot to us when you reach out for help.

Thank you.

And remember to still do your shopping with small businesses too 😀