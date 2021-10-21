Learn How to Make Your Videos Inclusive by Adding Subtitles

Whether it’s a professionally produced marketing video or a recording of a zoom call, adding subtitles in different languages is a great way to include everyone in your community despite their English abilities.

This post will explain a little about what subtitles are and how they can be helpful in reaching an audience. There are a couple of things you should know when considering subtitles:

Subtitles in YouTube

If you are using YouTube or other platforms, every video has the option of turning on auto-translations automatically. YouTube uses speech recognition technology to create auto-translation of the video. This is convenient for users. However, the downside is the quality is generally poor and might not convey your message from your video correctly. For this reason, we recommend you create subtitles with the help of professional translators.

Steps to Create Subtitles

You don’t have to be a video producer to create quality human-sounding subtitles for your audience. There are online tools, including a part of YouTube Studio.

Transcribe Text (if needed)

Start creating subtitles by transcribing the text in the source language (i.e. English). In some cases, you may already have a written script that was used when creating the original video.

Create an SRT File

From the transcription, you can create an SRT file (otherwise known as a SubRip Subtitle file). The SRT file is a plain-text file that contains critical information, including the start and end timecodes of your text to ensure your subtitles match your audio.

You can create this in notepad or the text editor of your choice.

The following is an example of the structure:

1 00:00:00,000 --> 00:00:00,000 [Insert your first line of text here, and don't forget to change the timestamps.] 2 00:00:00,000 --> 00:00:00,000 [Insert your second line of text here, and don't forget to change the timestamps.]

You can create these manually. You can also create in YouTube Studio.

Create subtitles in English within YouTube Studio

You can then download this file as an “SRT” file.

Note: You can always use some open source software like Subtitle Edit .

Translate the SRT File

Once you have the SRT file, you are ready to translate it. Send the SRT directly to your translation team. Who will then translate into any language you need. It’s a great idea to ask the team to make adjustments to the timing before they send it back to you since timing can need some adjustments per language.

Upload Translated File into Platform

The translated SRT files can now be uploaded to YouTube. It’s important to associate the file with the language.

Switching Languages

Once you have multiple languages uploaded, users will be able to easily select their language and the subtitles will appear.

Benefits of Translated Subtitles

There are several benefits to adding subtitles to your video. Primarily it’s a fairly inexpensive way to make your videos inclusive for all audiences that you serve, despite their English proficiency. Your audience will appreciate your efforts to make the information available to everyone.

If you need help with videos or any other language access service, please contact us today!