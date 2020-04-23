Are you a non-profit? You can get $30,000 to provide translated resources for COVID-19 outreach

I’m reaching out to you because you might be in a position to make a difference for your limited English proficient clients. Do you work with individuals who might be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19?

If so, I wanted to share about this program from Washington State’s department of health. They are looking to provide funding for non-profit organizations, small businesses, or tribal governments who work with these communities.

You can get up to $30,000 for the purpose of providing outreach services and ensure messaging is culturally relevant and linguistically appropriately.



Check out the information here: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/NovelCoronavirusOutbreak2020COVID19/CommunityContracts

Timing is limited, but you should apply soon!



Let me know if I can help with translation, video, websites or more?

Stacey Brown-Sommers

Managing Director, Mindlink Resources

360-254-7711